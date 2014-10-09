* To discuss possible Roger Vivier purchase from July 2015

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 9 Italian designer label Tod's expects sales to tick higher in 2015 after a year dampened by weaker Chinese demand, and said on Thursday it would begin fresh talks to buy the profitable Roger Vivier shoe brand next summer.

Tod's, famous for its luxury driving shoes and leather goods, has been worse hit by China's slowdown than some of its luxury goods peers due to its high reliance on lower-margin shoes. The group has sought to diversify, hiring former Gucci designer Alessandra Facchinetti last year.

Tod's sales dropped 3 percent in the first half of this year, hurt by weakness in China, shop renovations in the United States and changes to its wholesale distribution in Italy.

But Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari told a conference in Milan on Thursday that he considered the current market consensus of estimates for revenues and profitability to be "achievable" and expected sales to rise next year.

"In 2015 the top line is expected to increase single-digit," he told investors.

According to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates, Tod's is expected to have revenues of 979 million euros in 2014, up less than 1 percent on last year, with a core profit margin of just over 22 percent - compared to 24.4 percent in 2013.

Macellari said that pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong had hurt shopping during the Chinese Golden Week holiday but brushed off concerns of a serious dent to its revenues.

"It's an important week but it is not equivalent to a whole month of activity," he said, adding the group generates around 10 percent of its sales in Hong Kong. "We're not worried."

Macellari also said he was working towards the keenly awaited acquisition of the profitable Roger Vivier shoe brand, which Tod's currently manufactures and sells under a licence agreement due to expire in 2016.

The brand, famous for its buckle shoes and for inventing the stiletto heel, is owned by the Della Valle family, including the two brothers who control Tod's.

Macellari said discussions on the possible purchase would likely start in July, to be wrapped up by the end of 2015.

"If we can give you any news on this it won't be before the third quarter of next year," he said.

Asked about the financial value of the brand, Macellari only said the possible transaction would be carried out at "fair market value", to be decided by both sides' advisers.

But he said that even taking into account royalties Tod's has to pay to the Della Valle family on the Roger Vivier goods it sells, the brand's core profit margin is above the group's average, Macellari said. Tod's had already tried to buy the brand in 2011, at the time it last renewed the licence deal.

"At the time it was not for sale. It is not for sale even today but it is a bit more likely that it can be done," he said.

Roger Vivier sales climbed almost 53 percent last year to 113.7 million euros - just over a tenth of group sales.

Seeking sources of cash, Tod's could also consider spinning off its younger Hogan brand. Macellari said it was a long-term possibility, but added Tod's would retain full control of the brand even if it was split from the group. (Additional reporting by Sabina Suzzi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)