BRIEF-TSRC to dissolve and liquidate petrochemical material and tech firm
* Says the board agrees to dissolve and liquidate petrochemical material and tech firm, in which co owns 48 percent stake
MILAN, August 6 Core earnings at Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's edged up 0.1 percent in the first half of the year as sales growth accelerated in the second quarter after a weak start to 2015.
Tod's said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the six months through June were 103 million euros ($112.42 million), compared with an average analyst forecast of 95.5 million euros.
First-half sales rose 7.9 percent to 515.3 million euros, above analyst expectations of 500.5 million euros. At constant rates, sales rose 1.8 percent in the period after a 3 percent decline in the first three months.
Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle said he expected the group to achieve good results also in the second half.
Same-store sales in the first 31 weeks fell 5.6 percent at constant currencies -- an improvement compared to an 8 percent drop in the 19 weeks to May 10. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka FLak)
* Says the board agrees to dissolve and liquidate petrochemical material and tech firm, in which co owns 48 percent stake
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016