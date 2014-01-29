MILAN Jan 29 Italian luxury leather group Tod's said on Wednesday sales rose 1.7 percent at constant exchange rates to 979.2 million euros ($1.34 billion) in 2013, below estimates from analysts polled by Reuters.

A Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate drawn from analyst forecasts predicted full-year revenue of 985.26 million euros.

The group known for its 300- 400-euros leather loafers said sales were affected by currency fluctuations and rose 0.5 percent at current exchange rates.

Tod's, which makes 35-40 percent of its sales in Italy, said sales rose at double digit rates in China and the Americas, and revenue from its Roger Vivier brand climbed 52.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7329 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)