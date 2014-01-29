PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN Jan 29 Italian luxury leather group Tod's said on Wednesday sales rose 1.7 percent at constant exchange rates to 979.2 million euros ($1.34 billion) in 2013, below estimates from analysts polled by Reuters.
A Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate drawn from analyst forecasts predicted full-year revenue of 985.26 million euros.
The group known for its 300- 400-euros leather loafers said sales were affected by currency fluctuations and rose 0.5 percent at current exchange rates.
Tod's, which makes 35-40 percent of its sales in Italy, said sales rose at double digit rates in China and the Americas, and revenue from its Roger Vivier brand climbed 52.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7329 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
April 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* launch of playertek by catapult is expected to generate some uplift in prosumer business for catapult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: