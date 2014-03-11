MILAN, March 11 Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's
said 2013 net profit fell 8 percent to 133.8 million
euros ($185.53 million), missing market expectations as its high
reliance on recession-hit Italy cancelled out some of the
full-year gains in the Americas and China.
Analysts expected Tod's to post net profit of 139.15 million
euros for the period, according to a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate, down from 145.5 million euros in 2012.
The group known for its leather loafers priced around
300-400 euros a pair said in January full-year preliminary
revenues rose 0.5 percent year-on-year to 967.5 million euros.
Tod's said it would pay a dividend of 2.70 euros per share,
in line with the previous year.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
