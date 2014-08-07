MILAN Aug 7 Italian luxury footwear maker Tod's posted on Thursday a larger-than-expected fall in first-half reveneus, hurt by weakness in the Americas and Greater China and negative currency effects.

Tod's said revenues totalled 477.7 million euros in the period. That compares with an average estimate of 486.6 million euros in a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters.

First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 103 million euros, down from 129 million euros a year earlier.

Tod's is trying to broaden its product offer after relying too long primarily on low-margin footwear, a narrow focus which analysts say is to blame for a sharper fall in sales and profits than other peers have seen as growth in the luxury sector eased.

"We are very confident on the second half of the year," CEO Diego Della Valle said in a statement. "Since we have terminated the rationalization of the Italian wholesale distribution and on the back of the positive feedback received by our winter collections." (Reporting by Valentina Za)