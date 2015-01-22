BRIEF-DEAG to boost its market expansion in UK
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
MILAN Jan 22 Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's reported on Thursday sales of 965.6 million euros ($1.1 billion), broadly in line with last year as declines in sales at its Tod's and Hogan brands were offset by an increase at Roger Vivier.
The preliminary turnover is also in line with market expectations.
In a statement, Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle said he was confident the group would achieve positive results this year given the positive feedback for its Spring Summer collections and despite the low visibility and uncertainty of some markets.
In the fourth quarter sales rose 4.5 percent to 224.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.8752 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)
May 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April RANK VEHICLE April 2017 April 2016 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 70,657 70,774 -0.2 2 Ram P/U 43,321 40,264 +7.6 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 40,154 49,990