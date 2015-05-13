BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 13 Italy shoe maker Tod's reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected 17 percent drop in first-quarter core earnings as weakness in Hong Kong and Macau continued to bite.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 47 million euros ($53 million)in January-March, below an average forecast of 57 million euros in a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters.
Sales rose 1.5 percent to 257.7 million euros, Tod's said in a statement, broadly in line with a consensus estimate of 256 million euros. Sales were down 3 percent at constant exchange rates.
The currency boost lifted sales in the Americas, but only helped limit the extent of a contraction in Greater China to 3.9 percent.
Signalling an improvement from the start of the year, Tod's said same-store sales were down 7.8 percent at constant exchange rates in the first 19 weeks. They were positive at current exchange rates, it said.
($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: