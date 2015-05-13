MILAN May 13 Italy shoe maker Tod's reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected 17 percent drop in first-quarter core earnings as weakness in Hong Kong and Macau continued to bite.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 47 million euros ($53 million)in January-March, below an average forecast of 57 million euros in a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Sales rose 1.5 percent to 257.7 million euros, Tod's said in a statement, broadly in line with a consensus estimate of 256 million euros. Sales were down 3 percent at constant exchange rates.

The currency boost lifted sales in the Americas, but only helped limit the extent of a contraction in Greater China to 3.9 percent.

Signalling an improvement from the start of the year, Tod's said same-store sales were down 7.8 percent at constant exchange rates in the first 19 weeks. They were positive at current exchange rates, it said.

($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)