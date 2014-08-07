* H1 revs, EBITDA down vs 2013 and below expectations

MILAN, Aug 7 Italian footwear maker Tod's reported on Thursday a larger-than-expected fall in first-half core profit on lower revenue, as negative currency effects added to a weak performance in China and the United States.

First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 103 million euros ($138 million), down 20 percent from a year earlier and below an average estimate of 115 million euros in a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Revenue fell nearly 3 percent in the period to 477.7 million euros, hurt by cooling demand in China, Tod's said.

U.S. sales suffered as Tod's renovated its flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York, set to reopen at the end of August, and relocated a boutique in Honolulu.

The group, known for its comfortable loafers, saw the sharpest drop in sales in its home market, where it has just completed a streamlining of its wholesale distribution network in a push to make the brand more exclusive.

Sales in Italy, which accounted for nearly one-third of the total, fell 8.7 percent in January-June.

The country slid back into recession in the second quarter but Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari said the worst was behind, and that smaller tourist flows had also taken a toll, a trend common to the rest of Europe.

Macellari said an improvement in coming months should allow Tod's to roughly halve in the full year a same-store sales drop of 8.3 percent recorded in the first 31 weeks of 2014.

"We are very confident on the second half of the year," CEO Diego Della Valle said in a statement citing positive feedback on the winter collection.

Tod's is trying to broaden its product offering after relying primarily on low-margin footwear for too long, a narrow focus which analysts say is to blame for a sharper fall in sales and profit than other peers have seen as growth in the luxury sector eased.

Macellari said Tod's craved to increase its exposure to leather goods and accessories.

"Bags and accessories is where we want to be," he said, adding however that slowing momentum in the sector did not help Tod's transition.

(1 US dollar = 0.7491 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)