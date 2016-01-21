MILAN Jan 21 Italian luxury goods group Tod's
reported a 7.4 percent rise in 2015 revenues, boosted
by a strong performance across its brands and favourable
currency moves that helped offset weakness in Hong Kong.
Tod's, famous for its Gommino loafers, said 2015 revenues
totalled 1.04 billion euros ($1.13 billion), above a Thomson
Reuters analyst consensus forecast of 1.02 billion euros.
Revenues rose 1.8 percent at constant exchange rates.
"At reported rates, all the brands, product
categories, regions (except Hong Kong) and distribution
channels registered positive performances," the company said in
a statement, also pointing to a positive reception for its new
handbag collection.
Closely-watched same-store sales fell 6 percent at constant
exchange rates.
In a conference call with analysts, the company added it was
confident of reaching analysts' consensus expectation for 2015
EBITDA of 200 million euros, "possibly even more".
Tod's said sales in Italy, its biggest market, rose 3.7
percent and increased 21 percent in the Americas.
Sales in Greater China were broadly in line with the
previous year. The company added that while it saw some
tentative signs of improvement in mainland China, the positive
trend was not yet visible in Hong Kong.
Weaker consumer spending in China, where stellar economic
growth is easing, a recession in Russia amid plummeting oil
prices and global security threats hurting tourism have put a
brake on growth for the luxury sector.
($1 = 0.9238 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Agnieszka Flak; editing by
Adrian Croft)