SANT'ELPIDIO A MARE, Italy, Jan 13 Minority
shareholders in Tod's on Wednesday approved a capital
increase reserved to the Della Valle family, sealing the
acquisition of the prestigious Roger Vivier brand from the key
shareholders in the Italian luxury goods group.
Tod's, controlled by the Della Valle family, agreed in
November to pay 415 million euros ($451 million) to buy the
French brand whose buckled shoes Tod's has been producing under
a licence agreement.
Though some analysts said the price tag looked expensive,
the deal allows Tod's to secure a brand that contributes 15
percent of its sales and enjoys higher profitability than the
entire group.
Under the deal, the Della Valle family is set to reinvest
half of the proceeds in a 207.5 million euro capital increase at
Tod's, buying new shares at 83.53 euros each.
The company has adopted a so-called white-wash procedure
which means the deal needed the backing of a majority of
shareholders who are non-related parties, provided the latter at
Wednesday's meeting represented at least 10 percent of the share
capital.
(Reporting by Claudi Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Agnieszka Flak)