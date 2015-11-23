MILAN Nov 23 Italian designer label Tod's
has agreed to buy the Roger Vivier trademark for 415
million euros ($440 million) to gain full control of the
profitable shoe brand, it said in a statement.
Tod's currently manufacturers and sells shoes of the Roger
Vivier brand under a licence agreement due to expire in 2016.
The brand, famous for its buckle shoes and for inventing the
stiletto heel, is owned by Gousson, a company controlled by the
Della Valle family, including the two brothers who control
Tod's.
Under the agreement, Gousson will reinvest 207.5 million
euros in Tod's through a reserved capital increase. The shares
will be subscribed at 83.53 euros each.
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
