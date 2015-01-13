BRIEF-Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 9 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :
ISTANBUL Jan 13 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Wednesday Cengiz Eroldu would be become chief executive officer of the company starting on Wednesday.
Eroldu will replace Kamil Basaran, who had been Tofas CEO since January 2012. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
SYDNEY, May 9 Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia.