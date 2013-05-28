BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
ISTANBUL May 28 Turkish carmaker Tofas will invest 238 million euros ($308 million) between 2013 and 2015 in its new Doblo panel van project, on which production will start in the second half of 2014, the company said on Tuesday.
Tofas said it expected to export around 175,000 units of the light commercial vehicle to North America between 2014 and 2021. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.