ISTANBUL May 28 Turkish carmaker Tofas will invest 268 million euros ($347 million) between 2013 and 2015 in its new Doblo panel van project, on which production will start in the second half of 2014, the company said on Tuesday.

Tofas said it expected to export around 175,000 units of the light commercial vehicle to North America between 2014 and 2021. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)