ISTANBUL Feb 5 Turkish carmaker Tofas late on Tuesday reported a net profit of 434.2 million lira ($190.24 million) in 2013, compared with 442 million lira a year ago.

The company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that revenue was 7.04 billion lira, compared with 6.7 billion lira in 2012.

($1 = 2.2824 Turkish liras)

