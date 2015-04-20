BRIEF-Fonciere Inea Q1 consolidated revenue up at 8.3 million euros
* Q1 consolidated revenue 8.3 million euros ($9.03 million)versus 7.4 million euros year ago
ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkish automaker Tofas said on Monday it has signed a mandate letter with lenders HSBC and ING for 200 million euro ($215 million) of financing for the development of a new passenger car.
The carmaker, owned by Turkey's Koc Holding and Fiat of Italy, said it is investing to produce new hatchbacks and station wagons, according to a filing with the stock exchange. The loan deal will be signed in June, it said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported better than expected first-quarter profits and capital position, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.