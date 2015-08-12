ISTANBUL Aug 12 Turkish automotive manufacturer Tofas said on Wednesday it had signed a deal for a 200 million euro ($221.6 million) long-term loan for the financing of two new models.

The loan's capital and interest payments will be made every six months until December 2022 and the total cost of financing including the insurance premium is approximately six months Euribor plus 2.4 percent, Tofas said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange said. ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)