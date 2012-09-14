UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Tognum AG : * Says Tognum, Daimler and Rolls-Royce commissioned an expert opinion on Tognum valuation * Says based on this valuation, annual compensation amounts to gross value of
1.85 EUR per share per year * Says this valuation forms basis for settlement with minority shareholders
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
DUBAI, June 5 The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, and reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.