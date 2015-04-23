* Gnassingbe's family has ruled Togo since 1967
* President helped by divisions in opposition
* Togo enjoys strong economic growth, poverty still rife
By David Lewis and John Zodzi
LOME, April 23 Togo's President Faure
Gnassingbe, unshackled by term limits and facing a divided
opposition, looks set to win a third term in Saturday's
election, extending his family's leadership of the tiny West
African nation to more than half a century.
The opposition has lodged last-minute complaints over the
system of tallying results from the election, which was delayed
by 10 days to clean up voter lists, but tensions are well below
the levels of 2005 when hundreds died in post-election violence.
Gnassingbe, whose father Gnassingbe Eyadema led Togo for 38
years until his death in 2005, recovered from the turbulent
start to his first mandate and has pursued a goal of turning
Togo into a regional services hub.
The capital Lome is home to pan-African banking giant
Ecobank and flourishing regional airline Asky, launched
five years ago.
But grinding poverty and striking civil servants are
reminders of the challenges facing the nation of seven million.
"We think Mr Gnassingbe will win quite easily and that
things in Togo after the election will carry on more or less as
before," said Francois Conradie of South Africa-based NKC
Independent Economists.
Talks broke down this year over re-introducing term limits,
removed during his father's rule, meaning Gnassingbe could stand
without rejigging the constitution.
Togo lacks the youth-led social movements that prevented
bids by leaders in other West African nations such as Senegal
and Burkina Faso from winning a third term in recent years.
Gnassingbe's path to re-election has been helped by his
rivals' inability to unite around a single candidate. Togo's
single-round presidential election hands the incumbent an
advantage against a splintered opposition.
Jean-Pierre Fabre, who came second in the 2010 vote with 34
percent and leads the biggest opposition party in parliament, is
likely to be the closest of Gnassingbe's four rivals.
APATHY
Apathy, though, may be the biggest obstacle.
"I don't want to vote on Saturday as I have voted twice
before and the results have shown that it is Faure Gnassingbe
who wins," said Kodjo Ametoko, a Lome taxi-motorcycle driver.
"Who says it will be any different this time?"
In his last rallies, Gnassingbe warned against complacency,
asking supporters to go door-to-door to encourage voting.
Fabre is from the south, a traditional opposition
stronghold.
By contrast, Lome is dominated by billboards of the
president and posters of his flagship road, port and airport
developments.
Togo's annual economic growth has exceeded five percent in
recent years and ships anchored offshore point to increased
traffic through Lome's new container port, opened this year.
A Western diplomat acknowledged the solid economic growth
and infrastructure developments but added: "The place is still
poor."
Per capita income has doubled under Gnassingbe but still
only stands at around $550 a year.
Last-minute talks between election organisers and political
parties focused on how results are collated and announced in a
bid to avoid violence sparked by premature claims of victory.
"It has to be done properly ... Otherwise there could be
anarchy," said Paul Amegakpo, a senior local election observer.
(Additional reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Daniel Flynn,
Emma Farge and Gareth Jones)