LOME, July 27 Togo is selling a 150 billion CFA franc ($251.40 million) sukuk bond with a 10-year maturity and 6.5 percent yield, one of the transaction's arrangers said on Wednesday.

The subscription period for the sukuk - the first Islamic finance instrument issued by the West African nation - runs from July 20 to Aug. 10, said David Adoté Akueson of arranger SGI Togo. ($1 = 596.6500 CFA francs) (Reporting by John Zodzi; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Larry King)