BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Toho Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it revises the conversion price to 2,216.4 yen per share from 2,220 yen per share for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants, applicated from April 1
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer