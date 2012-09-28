TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects commercial operations of two coal-fired units at its earthquake-hit Haramachi plant to start by spring next year, instead of by summer in its previous plan.

The northern Japan utility, whose service area was hit by last year's massive earthquake and tsunami, now expects the No.1 Haramachi unit to start commercial operations by the end of April and the No.2 unit by the end of March, it said in a statement.

Each unit has a capacity of 1,000 megawatts. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)