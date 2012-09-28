COLUMN-Hedge funds keep it cagey on oil drawdown prospects: Kemp
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects commercial operations of two coal-fired units at its earthquake-hit Haramachi plant to start by spring next year, instead of by summer in its previous plan.
The northern Japan utility, whose service area was hit by last year's massive earthquake and tsunami, now expects the No.1 Haramachi unit to start commercial operations by the end of April and the No.2 unit by the end of March, it said in a statement.
Each unit has a capacity of 1,000 megawatts. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
* Company now focused on Turkish gas market (Releads, adds details, analyst quote)