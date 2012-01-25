TOKYO Jan 25 Tohoku Electric Power Co is able to meet peak power demand for now even after a link with a neighbouring utility was cut, a company spokesman said.

Tohoku Electric was able to supply as much as 14,130 megawatts without the extra 500 MW from Hokkaido Electric Power Co on Wednesday.

It was about 6 percent more than an estimated peak-hour demand of 13,300 MW.

On Thursday, Tohoku Electric expects to be able to supply 14,400 MW, about 6 percent more than an estimated peak-hour demand of 13,600 MW.

The spokesman declined to comment on the company's demand and supply outlook beyond Thursday and said it was not clear when the damaged underwater cable would return to normal.

Electric Power Development Co (J-Power), a major power wholesaler which operates the link over the Tsugaru strait, said the link is now able to supply half of its capacity of 600 MW.

A company spokesman said it was not clear when the link would return to full capacity. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Urquhart)