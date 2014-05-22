WASHINGTON May 22 An executive with Japanese auto parts manufacturer Tokai Rika Co Ltd has been indicted for destroying evidence related to a U.S. investigation of price fixing and for the price fixing itself, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Hitoshi Hirano, who was indicted in Detroit, is accused of conspiring to fix the prices of heater control panels sold to Toyota Motor Corp and for telling employees to destroy documents related to the scheme once he learned the FBI was investigating, the department said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Contact information for Hirano could not be immediately found.

Tokai Rika and 26 other companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty in the wide-ranging auto parts price-fixing probe. Hirano is the 34th person to face charges, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Grant McCool)