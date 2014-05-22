WASHINGTON May 22 An executive with Japanese
auto parts manufacturer Tokai Rika Co Ltd has been
indicted for destroying evidence related to a U.S. investigation
of price fixing and for the price fixing itself, the Justice
Department said on Thursday.
Hitoshi Hirano, who was indicted in Detroit, is accused of
conspiring to fix the prices of heater control panels sold to
Toyota Motor Corp and for telling employees to destroy
documents related to the scheme once he learned the FBI was
investigating, the department said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Contact information for Hirano could not be immediately
found.
Tokai Rika and 26 other companies have pleaded guilty or
agreed to plead guilty in the wide-ranging auto parts
price-fixing probe. Hirano is the 34th person to face charges,
the department said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Grant McCool)