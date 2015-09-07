Sept 7 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp
said Monday it has agreed to buy part of French petrol
station equipment provider Tokheim Group's businesses for 425
million euros ($473.58 million) to expand its fluids division.
Dover would buy Tokheim's fuel dispenser and systems
business, but its sales and service units are not part of the
transaction, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Dover expects the deal to add about 7 cents to continuing
earnings per share in 2016. The deal is expected to close early
next year.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)