* Plans to buy U.S. bonds with currency hedging

* Expects buying opportunities after U.S. rate hike

* Looking to start investing in emerging shares in Asia

* To keep domestic bond holdings steady

* Plans to keep reducing domestic stock holdings

By Hideyuki Sano and Hirotoshi Sugiyama

TOKYO, April 16 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to raise its holdings of currency-hedged U.S. bonds in the year to March as bond yields in Japan and Europe are expected to stay low, a senior investment planning official said on Thursday.

The institutional investor with total assets of 8.9 trillion yen ($75 billion) is also looking to start buying shares in emerging markets to boost returns, said Yoshiaki Nakahara, head of portfolio investment group at the firm.

"We think the Fed is likely to raise rates around September...We would like to increase currency-hedged foreign bonds after U.S. rates are raised," Nakahara told Reuters.

Many Japanese insurers buy foreign bonds with currency hedging as a substitute for increasingly low-yielding domestic bonds.

The 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield hit a record low of 0.195 percent in January and stood at 0.320 percent on Thursday, compared with around 1.900 percent on U.S. Treasuries.

As of December, the company held 280 billion yen in foreign bonds, mostly with currency hedging.

The company is also preparing to allocate some funds to emerging market equities, particularly in Asia, Nakahara said.

While emerging market shares that have attracted funds escaping low U.S. rates could be hit by a likely rise in U.S. interest rates, Tokio Marine thinks that would be a good opportunity to enter the markets, Nakahara added.

The investor also plans to maintain its holdings of yen bonds in the current financial year as it needs to hold liquid and stable yen assets it can sell any time to deal with sudden insurance payments, Nakahara said.

The company, which holds about 2.7 trillion yen in domestic bonds, expects JGB yields to stay low this financial year, within a range between 0.05 to 0.60 percent.

Tokio Marine also expects Japanese shares to extend their rally on the back of weakness in the yen against the dollar, fall in oil prices and improvement in corporate returns.

"Japanese shares look relatively attractive compared to other markets and we remain bullish on them," Nakahara said.

But the company plans to reduce its share holdings in a three-year plan starting this April, as it considers its exposure to domestic shares, at 2.6 trillion yen, as still too high.

It has sold about 300 billion yen of Japanese shares in book value during the last three years. Nakahara declined to comment on how much it planned to sell in the coming years.

($1 = 119.30 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)