DUBAI Feb 27 Tokio Marine Middle East, an
Islamic insurer, has gotten regulatory approval to list up to 30
percent of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange, according to
a statement on Monday.
Saudi Arabia's Alinma bank, a major shareholder in
Tokio Marine Saudi Arabia, said the Capital Markets Authority
had given the go-ahead for the initial public offering of 6
million shares at 10 riyals per share.
Japan's Tokio Marine Holding and Alinma both own a
28.5-percent stake in the Saudi unit. Other smaller shareholders
include Saudi Basic Industries.
