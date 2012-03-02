TOKYO, March 2 The Japanese government is
set to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co
in return for injecting 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) in
taxpayer funds, a more aggressive plan than recent talk of the
government just having veto rights over board decisions, the
Asahi newspaper said on Friday.
The government and Tepco, the operator of the tsunami-struck
Fukushima nuclear plant, have been fighting over how much say
the government will have in the utility's management in exchange
for what would be one of the world's biggest bailouts outside
the banking sector.
($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)