* U.S. anti-trust concerns not immediately clear
* Takeover would have created $38.5 bln company
* Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron announce buybacks
* Both companies leaders in an industry facing slowing
demand
By Emi Emoto and Junko Fujita
TOKYO, April 27 U.S.-based Applied Materials Inc
on Monday scrapped its $10 billion planned takeover of
chip-making gear rival Tokyo Electron Ltd after the
deal, a rare foreign bid for a Japanese firm, fell foul of U.S.
anti-trust regulators.
The all-share purchase would have combined the No.1 and No.
3 makers of the equipment that makes semiconductor chips into a
group with a stock market value of more than $38.5 billion.
Tokyo Electron said both companies gave up on the deal after
more than 18 months of talks after it became clear that
differences with the U.S. Justice Department could not be
bridged.
The reasons for the regulator's decision were not
immediately clear, but California-based Applied Materials said
the U.S. authorities had deemed insufficient a proposal to
address antitrust concerns.
"We must take with humility the result that we could not
convince the regulators," Tokyo Electron Chief Executive Tetsuro
Higashi told reporters. "The termination of the merger is a very
regrettable outcome, but it does no good to mourn."
Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and No. 2 maker, ASML
Holding NV, hold 49 percent of the global market,
according to market research firm Gartner, in an industry where
the rising cost of developing chips, coupled with slowing
semiconductor demand, are forcing alliances and acquisitions.
The pan-Pacific deal, announced in September 2013, would
have been a rarity because the combined entity would have been
listed in New York and Tokyo but incorporated in the
Netherlands, home of ASML.
Analysts had initially expected the takeover, aimed at
spurring profit growth in both companies, to stand up to
regulatory scrutiny.
The unravelling of the deal is worse for Tokyo Electron,
said a Tokyo-based mergers and acquisitions lawyer, as takeover
targets often lose management focus, and customers, during the
negotiation period. CEO Higashi said Tokyo Electron would be
"flexible in considering alliances with others in the future".
To appease shareholders, both companies announced share
buybacks. Applied Materials said it would buy up to $3 billion
worth of shares over three years and Tokyo Electron said it
plans to buy as much as 120 billion yen ($1 billion) worth of
shares, or 8.59 percent of its outstanding stock.
No termination fee would be payable by either party, Applied
Materials said.
Many U.S. chipmakers have sold or mothballed capacity and
outsourced manufacturing to Asian foundries such as Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, further eroding
Applied Material's customer base.
($1 = 119.1600 yen)
(Additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by William
Mallard and David Holmes)