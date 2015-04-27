BRIEF-MMA Capital says book value per share decreased to $20.32 at March 31, 2017
* Mma capital management announces first quarter 2017 financial results and investor conference call
TOKYO, April 27 Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials Inc said on Monday they have agreed to give up their plans to merge in a deal that was set to be worth more than $10 billion, citing differences in views with U.S. antitrust regulators.
U.S.-based Applied Materials, the world's largest chipmaking equipment maker, had agreed in September 2013 to buy Tokyo Electron in an all-stock deal.
Applied Materials said no termination fee would be payable by either party. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Trade Desk- on May 9, 2017, co, syndicate of banks entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing