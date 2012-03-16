TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd
said on Friday it will buy Massachussetts-based wafer
processing equipment maker Nexx Systems Inc for $206 million, to
give it more firepower to build equipment for smaller and more
powerful chips.
Tokyo Electron and rival Applied Materials Inc are
racing to develop machines geared to pack more power on smaller
slivers of silicon to meet demand for thin and power-efficient
tablet computers and smartphones.
Tokyo Electron, the world's No.2 maker of equipment used to
process silicon wafers into semiconductors, earlier this month
announced a 22.5 billion yen ($270 million) acquisition of
Oerlikon Solar, a thin-film solar cell equipment making unit of
Swiss conglomerate Oerlikon Corp AG.