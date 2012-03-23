UPDATE 1-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds context, detail on arbitration)
TOKYO, March 23 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, said on Friday that it was approaching U.S. shale gas project managers to become a long-term buyer.
The company serves seven prefectures in eastern Japan including Tokyo.
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds context, detail on arbitration)
DUBAI, June 10 A move by four Arab states to blacklist dozens of figures with alleged links to Qatar could squeeze liquidity at Qatari banks which get a significant amount of their funding from the region.