TOKYO, April 27 Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp said it had signed a preliminary agreement with Dominion Resources to liquefy 2.3 million tonnes of natural gas at the Cove Point project in the United States.

Tokyo Gas said it would join Sumitomo when the formal contract is signed. Sumitomo and Tokyo Gas aim to export up to 2.3 million tonnes of LNG to Japan.

