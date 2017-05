TOKYO Jan 15 Tokyo Gas Co said on Friday it expects to book 10.6 billion yen ($90 million) in impairment losses on its Texas shale gas development project in the October-December quarter, reflecting the recent steep declines in oil and gas prices.

The company, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, said it was reassessing earnings projections for the business year ending March and would announce them as soon as that becomes available. ($1 = 117.7100 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)