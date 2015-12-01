By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, Dec. 1 A group led by property investor
Asia Pacific Land (APL) has put an aged but large office
building in central Tokyo on sale, expecting to fetch more than
160 billion yen ($1.3 billion), three people with knowledge of
the deal said.
APL acquired the Shiba Park Building in 2013 for more than
125 billion yen along with U.S. insurance magnate Maurice "Hank"
Greenberg, the Abu Dhabi Investment Council and Hong Kong-based
alternative investor PAG.
The acquisition was made when Tokyo's property market
started recovering, thanks to aggressive economic measures taken
by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to end deflation.
The group, which is taking advantage of a quick recovery of
Tokyo's property market, is expecting to sell the property to
investors who would seek long term stable returns from
properties, which include Japanese corporations and sovereign
wealth funds, the people said.
The first round of bidding will close on Dec. 11, they said.
Asia Pacific Land declined to comment. The sources declined
to be named because the sale process is not public.
The imposing Shiba Park Building - nicknamed the "Gunkan",
or "Warship", building - was built in 1982 and has more than
83,510 square metres available for rent, much more than other
buildings in its neighbourhood.
Global sovereign wealth funds are expanding their presence
in Tokyo as they seek stable returns from a city whose vacancy
rates are falling and where office rents are expected to grow
further.
Last year Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte
bought a Tokyo high-rise office tower for about 170 billion yen.
Earlier this year sovereign wealth fund China Investment
Corp provided most of the capital for a more than 100
billion yen acquisition of an office and retail complex in
Tokyo.
And Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management, which runs
the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, opened an office in
Tokyo in October to look for investment opportunities in Tokyo's
prime office buildings.
($1 = 122.9200 yen)
