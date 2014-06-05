TOKYO, June 5 Tokyo Star Bank Ltd said on
Thursday that Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings has
acquired the entire stake in the second-tier bank, completing
the first takeover of a Japanese bank by a foreign lender.
The deal was announced in October, pending approval from
regulators in Japan and Taiwan. CTBC had said it was planning to
buy the Japanese bank for 52 billion yen ($510 million).
Tokyo Star President and CEO Masaru Irie will stay in the
current role, while CTBC will send three people to the board,
the Japanese bank said in a statement.
Tokyo Star has assets of 2.5 trillion yen ($24 billion). It
has 1,357 employees and 31 branches.
The Japanese bank changed hands several times in recent
years. U.S. investment firm Lone Star took the bank public in
2005 and sold its remaining stake in 2008 to special-purpose
entities set up by Japanese private equity firm Advantage
Partners near the height of a leveraged buyout boom.
Later, a group led by Lone Star took over shares in Tokyo
Star from the entities set up by Advantage Partners, which
relinquished ownership due to their trouble repaying debt.
($1 = 102.6400 Japanese Yen)
