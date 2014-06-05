TOKYO, June 5 Tokyo Star Bank Ltd said on Thursday that Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings has acquired the entire stake in the second-tier bank, completing the first takeover of a Japanese bank by a foreign lender.

The deal was announced in October, pending approval from regulators in Japan and Taiwan. CTBC had said it was planning to buy the Japanese bank for 52 billion yen ($510 million).

Tokyo Star President and CEO Masaru Irie will stay in the current role, while CTBC will send three people to the board, the Japanese bank said in a statement.

Tokyo Star has assets of 2.5 trillion yen ($24 billion). It has 1,357 employees and 31 branches.

The Japanese bank changed hands several times in recent years. U.S. investment firm Lone Star took the bank public in 2005 and sold its remaining stake in 2008 to special-purpose entities set up by Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners near the height of a leveraged buyout boom.

Later, a group led by Lone Star took over shares in Tokyo Star from the entities set up by Advantage Partners, which relinquished ownership due to their trouble repaying debt. ($1 = 102.6400 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)