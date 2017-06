TOKYO Nov 21 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan's biggest construction steelmaker, on Monday said it would cut its steel prices by 5,000 yen per tonne across the board to cope with weak demand at home and to head off potential rises in steel imports from Asian rivals.

The company said it would slash its prices for December shipments of H-beams by 6.7 percent to 69,000 yen. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)