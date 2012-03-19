(Adds quotes, details)
* Yen's fall improves export conditions
* Japan's biggest construction steelmaker says could be
first in a series of hikes
* Thick plate price remains unchanged
TOKYO, March 19 Japan's biggest construction
steelmaker, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co, will raise
prices in April by 2.5 percent to 3.6 percent for all its
products except thick plates, to reflect higher export prices in
Asia and a weaker yen.
Japanese manufacturers' exports are improving fast after the
yen weakened last week to an 11-month low against the dollar,
said Kiyoshi Imamura, sales director of Tokyo Steel.
"This will become the first of a series of rate hikes if
export conditions improve further in the next month," he told a
news conference on Monday, adding that prices would increase
2,000 yen, or $24, per tonne.
The firm had kept prices unchanged for March, when its
H-shaped beams were priced at 71,000 yen, and also in February,
seeking to stem an inflow of cheaper imports.
The company's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel and
Baosteel.
Sluggish domestic markets have prompted them to boost
exports to Japan, taking advantage of the weakness of their
currencies.
Steel prices in Asia bottomed out in late January and are
rising gradually after the region's steelmakers have reduced
output since late last year, prompted by the uncertainties over
the European debt crisis.
"Chinese, Korean and Japanese steel makers' recent price
hikes on exports have helped further improve the market,"
Imamura said.
Analysts said Japanese steelmakers' export prices of hot
coils for April shipments have risen $30 to $40 a tonne in about
ten days as some Asian companies' price hikes filtered through
the market.
Japan's steel imports jumped 22 percent to 4.48 million
tonnes in 2011, with those from South Korea growing 30 percent
to 2.95 million tonnes, while Japan's exports declined 6.6
percent to 27.38 million tonnes, hit by a strong yen.
Higher exports are tightening the domestic market, Imamura
said. The strong yen had made exports difficult, in turn driving
an overflow of products to the domestic market as manufacturers
needed time to make output cuts.
($1=83.3400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ed
Davies)