TOKYO, April 18 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing
, Japan's top electric arc furnace steelmaker, will
raise the price of its products for May delivery by up to 16
percent in its first across-the-board price hike in more than
two years, reflecting a recovery in international markets.
Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as Posco, Hyundai Steel Co
and Baosteel, which all export to Japan.
"We need to raise prices to reflect a stronger overseas
steel market as well as higher steel scrap prices after China
cut its steel exports," Tokyo Steel's Managing Director Kiyoshi
Imamura told a news conference.
"We also see increased activities in construction projects
in Japan," said Imamura.
Prices will rise by 5 percent to 16 percent in the first
across-the-board hike since late 2013.
Shanghai rebar prices have risen about 50 percent
since bottoming out in early December, encouraging Chinese mills
to sell to domestic customers instead of exporting.
The price of Tokyo Steel's main product, H-shaped beams used
construction, will rise by 5,000 yen to 72,000 yen a tonne,
while prices for steel bars, including rebar, will rise by 7,000
yen to 51,000 yen ($472) a tonne, the company said.
Prices for most of its sheet products, including hot-rolled
coils, will rise by 3,000 yen.
($1 = 107.9500 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)