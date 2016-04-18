* May prices will rise by 5-16 pct
* Price hikes reflect surging Chinese steel market
* Scrap prices rise as China cuts cheap steel exports -Tokyo
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, April 18 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing
, Japan's top electric arc furnace steelmaker, will
raise the price of its products for May delivery by up to 16
percent in its first across-the-board price hike in more than
two years, reflecting a recovery in international markets.
Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as Posco, Hyundai Steel Co
and Baosteel, which all export to Japan.
"We need to raise prices to reflect a stronger overseas
steel market as well as higher steel scrap prices after China
cut its exports of cheap steel," Tokyo Steel's Managing Director
Kiyoshi Imamura told a news conference.
"We also see increased activities in construction projects
in Japan," said Imamura.
Prices will rise by 5 percent to 16 percent in the first
across-the-board hike since late 2013.
Shanghai rebar prices have climbed about 50 percent
since bottoming out in early December, encouraging Chinese mills
to sell to domestic customers instead of exporting.
A rise in anti-dumping measures against Chinese producers
has also weighed on efforts by steel mills in China to further
increase sales overseas that reached a record 112 million tonnes
in 2015.
"Prices of steel products and semi-finished products have
been on the rise globally following a surge in the Chinese steel
market," Imamura said, adding that countries that had planned to
buy cheap steel from China were unable to secure enough product
as Chinese mills prioritised local sales over exports.
"We are receiving lots of interest from buyers from many
countries. The trend has completely changed," he said.
The price of Tokyo Steel's main product, H-shaped beams used
in construction, will rise by 5,000 yen to 72,000 yen a tonne,
while prices for steel bars, including rebar, will climb by
7,000 yen to 51,000 yen ($472) a tonne, the company said.
Prices for most of its sheet products, including hot-rolled
coils, will rise by 3,000 yen.
"Other Japanese electric arc furnace steelmakers are likely
to follow Tokyo Steel's step to mirror a jump in steel scrap
prices," said Kazuhiro Harada, senior analyst at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"I expect the steel market will remain on an upward trend
for a while and Japan's bigger blast furnace makers will also
increase prices," he said.
($1 = 107.9500 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)