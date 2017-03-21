TOKYO, March 21 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd
, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, will keep
its product prices unchanged in April for the second month in a
row to ensure that the steel market catches up with hikes made
across December-February.
Tokyo Steel, which makes beams and bars used in the
construction industry, kept its product prices unchanged in
March and will do so again in April after raising them for three
consecutive months.
"We will stick to the current prices as local market prices
have not fully caught up with our hikes," Tokyo Steel's managing
director Kiyoshi Imamura told a news conference on Tuesday.
The company will keep prices for its main product, H-shaped
beams used in construction, at 78,000 yen ($692) a tonne and
prices for steel bars, including rebar, at 56,000 yen ($497) a
tonne.
"We still see the market in an upward trend, with strong
domestic demand backed by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics projects and
redevelopment projects in the Tokyo metropolitan areas, along
with healthy export demand," Imamura said.
Export demand and overseas steel prices have picked up as
China has cut its exports, he added.
Chinese steel exports tumbled to a three-year low in
February as steelmakers in the world's top producer shifted to
meeting rising demand at home.
Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as South Korea's Posco and Hyundai Steel
Co, as well as China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
(Baosteel).
($1 = 112.72 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)