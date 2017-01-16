TOKYO Jan 16 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd
, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, will
raise product prices for a third straight month, citing firmer
international prices and domestic building projects getting
under way for the 2020 Olympics.
Tokyo Steel, which makes beams and bars used for in the
construction industry, said on Monday product prices will climb
by about 2-4 percent for February delivery, marking the first
time in nearly six years that it has raised prices for three
consecutive months.
Managing director Kiyoshi Imamura said at a news conference
there is room for the company's prices to move even higher later
this year. Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by
Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco and Hyundai
Steel Co, as well as China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
(Baosteel).
"The steel market has been under pressure due to massive
China production and exports in the past two years," Imamura
said, "but things look different now as China's demand has
recovered while its exports have declined."
Among Olympic construction projects under way in Tokyo,
Imamura cited the building of the main stadium to host the
games, with work on the Olympic village for athletes due to
start this month.
The latest move would translate to price rises of
1,000-3,000 yen ($8.80-26.30) a tonne, Imamura said.
($1 = 114.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)