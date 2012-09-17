UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
TOKYO, Sept 18 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its data centre business for around 50 billion yen ($634 million) to Secom Co, Japan's largest security firm, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
Tepco owns about 80 percent of At Tokyo, a subsidiary that runs a number of data centres around Tokyo, and is looking to keep around a 30 percent share of the company in the deal which is expected to be finished this month, the newspaper said. ($1 = 78.8150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by John Mair)
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.