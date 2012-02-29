March 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co
has agreed to sell its employee benefit subsidiary to Nippon
General Food for about 4 billion yen ($49.42 million) to secure
funds to cover compensation payouts for the nuclear disaster,
the Nikkei reported.
Nippon General Food will buy all shares in Tokyo Living
Service Co, which manages and runs employee cafeterias and
company dormitories and sells tour packages to the utility's
employees, on July 1, the business daily said.
Nippon General Food will retain Tokyo Living's workforce of
about 1,000 employees, the daily said.
Tokyo Living's sales came to about 14 billion yen in fiscal
2010, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 80.9400 Japanese yen)
