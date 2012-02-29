March 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co has agreed to sell its employee benefit subsidiary to Nippon General Food for about 4 billion yen ($49.42 million) to secure funds to cover compensation payouts for the nuclear disaster, the Nikkei reported.

Nippon General Food will buy all shares in Tokyo Living Service Co, which manages and runs employee cafeterias and company dormitories and sells tour packages to the utility's employees, on July 1, the business daily said.

Nippon General Food will retain Tokyo Living's workforce of about 1,000 employees, the daily said.

Tokyo Living's sales came to about 14 billion yen in fiscal 2010, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 80.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)