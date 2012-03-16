March 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co
(TEPCO) may seek more than 700 billion yen ($8.40 billion) more
from the Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund, in line
with new guidelines for compensation to those affected by the
nuclear disaster, the Nikkei reported.
The utility has so far received 1.58 trillion yen from the
fund for compensation payments related to the accident at its
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the Japanese daily said.
Based on the guidelines drawn up by a government panel on
Friday, TEPCO and the fund will estimate the amount of
additional compensation payments that will be made during the
current fiscal year through March 31, the daily said.
About 120 billion yen will be needed to cover compensation
for psychological harm to the 20,000 or so people evacuated from
areas with the highest radiation levels.
TEPCO is to repay the fund via profits reaped from cost cuts
and other measures, the business daily reported.