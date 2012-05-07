May 8 Tokyo Electric Power Co and the government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund plan to replace the utility's President Toshio Nishizawa with managing director Naomi Hirose, the Nikkei business daily said.

The government has already named Kazuhiko Shimokobe, head of the nuclear liability fund's operations committee, as Tepco's next chairman to replace Tsunehisa Katsumata, the Nikkei said.

The company's board will approve both appointments after the general shareholders meeting in late June, the daily said.

Shimokobe and Hirose will take charge of implementing reforms at Tepco, which aims to rebuild and deal with the repercussions of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster last March, the paper said.

Hirose currently oversees operations related to the Fukushima Daiichi compensation program and public relations, the business daily said. (Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)