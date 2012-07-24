July 25 The Japan government will approve Tokyo Electric Power Co's proposal to increase electricity rates for households and small stores by an average of 8.46 percent, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The utility's board will approve the revised rate hike application, and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano will endorse it on Wednesday, the business daily said.

The new rates take effect from Sept. 1, the paper said.

Tepco intends to reverse the hike in fiscal 2015 and then lower rates by up to 5 percent in fiscal 2018 if the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant is brought back online, the Nikkei said.

Electricity charges fluctuate monthly to automatically reflect changing fuel prices, but Tepco's rate hike application revised the pricing system and marks the first full-fledged increase in 32 years, the daily said.