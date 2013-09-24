METALS-London copper eases on stronger dollar; economic cues eyed
(Adds detail, updates prices)
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on
Thursday in low-volume trade as the dollar held gains on
brighter economic signals from the United States and traders
waited for further U.S. and China economic cues for direction.
With the U.S. economy having now "largely attained" a full
recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve can raise interest
rates three or more times this year, a centrist Fed policymaker
said on Wednesday, helping support