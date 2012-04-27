British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
TOKYO, April 27 Tokyo Gas Co said on Friday it will build an 814.2 megawatt power station in Kanagawa prefecture, neighbouring Tokyo, as part of its plan to boost its power-generating capacity to 5,000 megawatts from 3,000 megawatts by 2020.
Japan's biggest city gas supplier said the new power station is scheduled to go online in 2015. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.