(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to show firm is expanding existing 814.2 MW power station, not building a 814.2 MW facility)

TOKYO, April 27 Tokyo Gas Co said on Friday it would add 400 megawatts of power-generating capacity to its 814.2 MW power station in Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo, as part of its plan to boost its capacity to 5,000 megawatts from 3,000 megawatts by 2020.

Japan's biggest city gas supplier said the expanded power station is scheduled to go online in 2015. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson and Joseph Radford)